Police ask for help identifying man accused of stealing donation jar from Ashland gas station

Police officers in Ashland, Kentucky hope the public can help them identify a man accused of stealing a charity donation jar.

The Ashland Police Department released photos of a suspect Friday morning.

The man in the photos allegedly stole a donation jar for a children's charity from the Speedway on Winchester Avenue.

If you have any information about the case, contact APD through the department's Facebook page or email silentwitness@ashlandky.gov. You should reference case #19-21047.

