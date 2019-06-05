Police at scene of shots fired in Charleston neighborhood

Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Charleston Wednesday evening.

Washington Street is shut down between 21st Street and Hanna Drive.

Charleston Police officers tell WSAZ they found several bullet casings on the ground.

There's no word on injuries, a victim, or a suspect.

Police believe two vehicles were involved, but it's unclear if people in those vehicles were shooting at each other.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.