Police bust nets 8 arrests from Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Eight people were arrested Thursday, including three on drug charges, after officers busted a home in the 900 block of 27th Street, Huntington Police say.
The effort by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force involved a SWAT team that entered the home. Detectives seized about 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, 10 grams of suspected heroin, about $1,700 cash, a gun, numerous cell phones, scales and other paraphernalia consistent with the processing packaging and distribution of drugs.
Police also say a vehicle was found hidden behind the home that had been involved in a hit-and-run accident around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 26th Street. Officers say that vehicle had been stolen. It was towed from the scene for further investigation.
Police say these suspects were arrested on the following charges:
- Terrance D. Wilson, aka Tay, of Detroit. Wilson was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, one count of conspiracy to distribute drugs and one count of transferring and receiving stolen property.
- Jordan M. Shepherd, aka Jay, of Detroit. Shepherd was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
- Emory B. Johnson of Huntington. Johnson was charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver drugs, one count of maintaining a dwelling for drug sales and one count of being a fugitive from justice. He is wanted in Lawrence County, Ohio, for a parole violation.
- James P. Hubble of Huntington. He has several active felony warrants from Mercer County.
- Keith D. Conwell of South Point, Ohio. He has active felony warrants from Kanawha County.
- Shannon D. Maynard, of South Point. Maynard has an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Rebecca L. Queen of Huntington. She has active warrants for grand larceny, fleeing and larceny.
- Matthew A. Smith of Huntington. He had an active city warrant for shoplifting.