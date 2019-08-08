Police bust nets 8 arrests from Huntington home

Eight people were arrested Thursday, including three on drug charges, after officers busted a home in the 900 block of 27th Street, Huntington Police say.

The effort by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force involved a SWAT team that entered the home. Detectives seized about 12 grams of suspected fentanyl, 10 grams of suspected heroin, about $1,700 cash, a gun, numerous cell phones, scales and other paraphernalia consistent with the processing packaging and distribution of drugs.

Police also say a vehicle was found hidden behind the home that had been involved in a hit-and-run accident around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of 26th Street. Officers say that vehicle had been stolen. It was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Police say these suspects were arrested on the following charges: