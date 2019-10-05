Troopers capture wanted man after chase

A man wanted for running from police, breaking and entering and malicious wounding of an officer is back behind bars and facing even more charges.

Grant Crul was arrested by West Virginia State Police on Friday night after nearly a year on the run.

Police received a tip that Crul was outside a home in Teays Valley, troopers said. Crul took off in a minivan, and police pulled him over on I-64. Crul then assaulted a trooper and ran over a hillside, police said.

Two troopers were able to chase Crul down and used a stun gun to take him into custody after a fight, police said.

Crul now faces two more charges of battery of an officer and another count of running from police.

The two troopers were treated for minor injuries at the hospital. Crul is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.