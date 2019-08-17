Police charge teenagers after finding them with stolen pickup truck

A couple of teenagers are facing charges after Shawnee State University Police say they found the two driving a stolen truck from a retirement center around Portsmouth.

Shawnee State Police say around 3:30 Saturday morning, an officer saw a pickup truck driving down 4th Street with no taillights.

When the officer pulled the car over, they say a male passenger took off running. While he was chasing the male, the female driver allegedly also took off running.

Portsmouth Police found the girl hiding between houses not too far from where she took off running. Police say she first tried to give officers a fake name.

The girl faces charges for obstruction, receiving stolen property, and driving without a license.

Police say this is not the girl's first time in trouble. The Scioto County Juvenile Court says she was on probation for a past incident.

Shawnee State Police say they will be working with juvenile court to file charges against the boy involved.

