Police chase ends on dead end road

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges Monday following a chase with police.
According to the Prestonsburg Police, Shawn Emerson-Gayheart, of McDowell, was arrested after a chase that began along US 23. Officers say Emerson-Gayheart is accused of exposing himself to a clerk at the Tiger Mart in Prestonsburg prior to the pursuit.
Police were called after the incident and found a vehicle matching the description going the wrong way on Route 23.
Police chased Emerson-Gayheart through Allen and into Martin before he drove onto Hite Road toward Frog Town Lane. Hite Road is a dead end.
Police took Emerson-Gayheart into custody.
He's charged with DUI, 4th offence, fleeing, driving on a suspended license and multiple other violations.
Emerson-Gayheart is in the Floyd County jail.