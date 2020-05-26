Police chase ends on dead end road

A man is facing charges Monday following a chase with police.

According to the Prestonsburg Police, Shawn Emerson-Gayheart, of McDowell, was arrested after a chase that began along US 23. Officers say Emerson-Gayheart is accused of exposing himself to a clerk at the Tiger Mart in Prestonsburg prior to the pursuit.

Police were called after the incident and found a vehicle matching the description going the wrong way on Route 23.

Police chased Emerson-Gayheart through Allen and into Martin before he drove onto Hite Road toward Frog Town Lane. Hite Road is a dead end.

Police took Emerson-Gayheart into custody.

He's charged with DUI, 4th offence, fleeing, driving on a suspended license and multiple other violations.

Emerson-Gayheart is in the Floyd County jail.

