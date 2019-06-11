Police chief gives $575 ticket for tossing cigarette butt out window

Victoria Chief Constable Del Manak doesn’t mess around when it comes to littering and fire safety.

The chief recently doled out a hefty ticket after a 21-year-old driver flicked a cigarette butt out of his Ford Mustang while Manak was driving nearby.

“575 reasons to not throw your lit cigarette out the car window in front of @vicpdcanada,” he tweeted. “Happened in front of me on the hwy.”

Manak pulled him over.

“When asked why (he did it), driver replied, ‘I didn’t want my car to burn’ as he pointed to his cup holder in console,” the chief’s post said. “My response, ‘Then don’t smoke in your car.’"

The chief cited the driver under the province’s Wildfire Act and fined him 575 Canadian dollars ($433).

That’s a good part of a paycheck up in smoke.

