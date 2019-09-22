Police, community angered over anti-cop graffiti on I-64 overpass

A graffiti message on an I-64 overpass has a community angered and police calling for support.

River City Fraternal Order of Police president Nicolai Jilek tweeted a photo of the message painted on Alta Vista overpass, near Cannons Lane, on Saturday. The anti-police, anti-capitalism message was painted on the overpass with white paint.

LMPD had been notified of the message and was being cleaned up.

Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini tweeted out his support of police after seeing the image. “If you wear the uniform, know this, the vast majority of citizens love you and support you. We have your backs because you have ours,” Piagentini said.

A statement was also released by Metro Councilman President David James calling on everyone in the community to support police all over Metro Louisville.