Police cruiser damaged in crash with alleged drunk driver

A woman is facing several charges after police say crashed into a wall, and later crashed into a police cruiser.

Chesapeake, Ohio Police say it started Saturday evening on Big Branch Road when Laura Dent, crashed into a brick wall in front of a home.

Police say Dent drove off from the scene.

While an officer was looking for the suspect, a car the homeowner described came driving towards him. The officer says he had to drive off the side of the road to avoid a collision with Dent's car.

The officer followed Dent, and when he tried to block the car, the suspect allegedly side swiped the cruiser before stopping.

Police say Dent is charged with OVI, and assault on a police officer.