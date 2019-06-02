Police cruiser smashed by train during chase

South Charleston police officers are okay after their cruiser was hit by a train while they were chasing suspects in a pursuit Sunday.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the chase started in South Charleston just before 3 p.m.

During the chase, the driver of the car officers were after, drove up on to train tracks near Danner Road. According to dispatchers, South Charleston officers got out of the cruiser and ran after the suspects.

While they were chasing, a train came by and smashed in to a cruiser. Luckily no one was in the cruiser when the train hit it.

Dispatchers say officers did detain two suspects, and are looking for at least one other.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.