Police department turning to telephone reporting due to coronavirus

The Wellston Police Department is taking precautions to decrease exposure to the coronavirus, flu and cold.

Starting immediately, the department will begin telephone reporting. Officers say they will still respond to crime, traffic crashes and do active patrols.

Police say calls that can be handled by telephone include but are not limited to property crimes with no suspect, telecommunications harassment, extra patrol requests, or if the caller wants to make a report over the phone that does not require an officer to be present.

If you call the Wellston Police Department, you may be asked a series of questions including flu like symptoms.

Police say they are doing this to keep their officers healthy so they can continue doing their job and also not spread the virus.