Police encourage reporting accidents to 911

West Virginia is one of the top 10 most dangerous states for car accidents, with more than 300 people killed on roads in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"If you're involved in a motor vehicle accident, each driver should call 911 immediately, including bystanders," said Charles Seay, an officer with the Barboursville Police Department.

When you're involved in a crash you might experience a flood of emotions, like fear, panic, pain and confusion.

"Just to be safe, always call 911," Seay said. "Get an officer on hand."

Barboursville Police say they encourage you to call for help, even if there aren't injuries so they can file a report. This helps keep tempers in check while they fill out paperwork and get information from both sides.

"We take a lot of guesswork out of it for them," Seay said.

Rick Clark was rear-ended at a red light a couple of years ago. It totaled his car and he suffered whiplash. Another witness made the call to 911. He says the other driver admitted to police she was using her cell phone.

"He said, 'Look, she admitted to me she was texting,' " Clark said. "It helped, it cleared everything up. She told one story, and I told another."

Police also utilize a computer system called Report Beam that insurance agencies have direct and immediate access to.

"Information from each party, insurance information, vehicle information," Seay said. "A diagram of the scene, basic description of what happened."

While sometimes both drivers may agree to just exchange information, others may prefer to have someone act as an intermediary.

"What could I say, I was sitting at a red light and she hit me," Clark said.

It all represents another layer of protection for consumers.

"In today's world, you never know anymore and it's really sad," Clark said.

Police also suggest you keep an up-to-date copy of your insurance information. Otherwise you could be cited.