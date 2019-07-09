Police find body believed to be missing man

Police officers are at the scene of a body found in West Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department discovered the human remains during a search Tuesday.

Police found the man dead just after 11 a.m. in an embankment off the side of State Route 73/104 near the State Route 239 intersection.

Investigators believe the man is someone who was reported missing earlier this year. Police used the man's cell phone records and GPS locations to find him.

Detectives are still on scene processing evidence. We're told the man will be identified after an autopsy.

