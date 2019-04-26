Police, firefighters surprise boy for his birthday

An 11-year-old boy who recently celebrated his birthday had one simple wish that he hoped would be granted.

"I asked him what he wanted for his birthday and he said, 'all I want is to sit in a cop car and hear the siren go off,'" said Mason Moore's mom. "And I thought, how can I make that happen? I posted something on Facebook and the whole community pitched in."

Mason Moore has a deep love for police officers and firefighters. It's a love his mom says started from the moment he could talk.

"I want to be an officer when I grow up," said Mason.

And on April 20, Mason got the surprise of a lifetime. Several different local law enforcement agencies and fire departments pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant in Kermit where Mason was celebrating his birthday.

"When they came rolling in, it was like his own personal parade," his mother said. "He had no clue it was happening. It was all a surprise for him. It made me realize there is still good in the world."

"I was so excited," said Mason. "It was awesome!"

The first responders arrived with gifts for him including a fire helmet, which was signed by the firefighters, and a metal police flag that the officers signed. Several of the officers also ate dinner with him.

Mason's mom says this gesture was very special, given the fact that Mason has faced a life of adversity.

"My son was born with a rare birth defect. At three months old I had to rush him to the hospital. He had to have emergency brain surgery. It left a little bit of brain damage and they didn't think he was going to make it. He was a miracle. As he got older, they said he would never walk and talk, but God had a different plan," said his mom.

His mom says the love and compassion from the community and first responders is something she and Mason will not forget.

"It was a true blessing. I have seen so much love. To see him so happy, knowing his dream came true, even just for one day. Everyone wants to see their child happy, but knowing he struggles so much, knowing I could help make him happy in that moment, it was a blessing," said his mom. "I cried because these men took time out of their day, and the community took time out of their day to make his day special."

Mason's mom says they are going to hang the flag on his bedroom wall. She also says he wears the firefighter helmet around everywhere.