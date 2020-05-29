Charleston Police help celebrate birthday of 96-year-old

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- “I just had a good life, that's all I know.”
Charleston Police help celebrate the birthday of 96-year-old Zelma Cole.
That is the sentiment from a laughing Zelma Cole, who turned 96 on Friday.
For the last 12 weeks, Zelma has been cooped up at home because of COVID-19.
But that didn’t stop the celebration.
The Charleston Police Department turned out, along with her family and friends, for a drive-by celebration.
It's likely the first kind of celebration she’s had like this in her close to 100 years.
Happy birthday, Zelma!