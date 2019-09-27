Police identify six individuals linked to recent violence on Charleston's West Side

Charleston Police are trying to track down six individuals they say have been either directly or indirectly involved in violence on the city's West Side.

Police say the suspects have the following arrest warrants on file:

Tre Davis, 31 - strangulation

Daniel Batlle, 35 - 1st degree murder (Huntington Police), burglary and attempted robbery (Charleston Police)

Shalor Gore, 20 - 2nd degree robbery capias

Lawrence Foye, 33 - Circuit Court capias, prohibited person

Malik Hawk, 22 - wanton endangerment

Braheem Griffin, 26 - 1st degree murder

Police say they were able to identify these individuals thanks to a coordinated effort led by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office to address the recent shootings on the West Side and with the goal of preventing future violence.

Police say these individuals have a history of engaging in violent crimes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

