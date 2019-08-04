UPDATE | Nine dead in ‘active shooter incident’ in Dayton, Ohio

UPDATE 8/4/19 @ 4:30 a.m.

At least nine people are dead after an active shooter situation in Dayton, Ohio.

Police tweeted early Sunday confirming the deaths and 16 others injured.

They say the shooter is also dead.

The incident was reported in the Oregon District.

“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” the department said in a tweet.

Reports from local media and eyewitness accounts to NBC News suggest the shooting took place at or near Ned Peppers bar, in the heart of the district.

"All of our staff is safe and our hearts go out to everyone involved as we gather information," the bar said in a post on Instagram.

The shooting in Dayton comes just hours after 20 people were killed and 26 more injured in El Paso, Texas, when a gunman opened fired in a Walmart and around a nearby shopping mall on Saturday.

Dayton Police tweeted asking people to avoid the area. "This is a large scene and investigation," they said in a later tweet.

A spokesperson for the local Miami Valley Hospital, Terrea Little, confirmed to NBC News that the hospital was treating 16 victims.

Little was unable to confirm the extent of any injuries or the victims' ages and genders at this time.

