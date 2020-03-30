Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar store

Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a robbery in the city of St. Albans.

The incident was reported at the Family Dollar located at 29 Maccorkle Avenue shortly before 8 p.m..

According to Metro 911, four suspects were involved in the incident.

It is not clear at this time if they got away with any money or if a weapon was involved.

St. Albans Police, Nitro Police, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department are all on the scene.

