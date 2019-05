The Huntington Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday.

Police Chief Hank Dial says a man robbed the Huntington Federal Savings Bank on Camden Road.

The robber passed a note to the teller demanding money. He took off with an unknown amount of cash, said Dial.

It happened around 2 p.m. Friday.

No other details have been released yet.

