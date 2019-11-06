Police investigating after overnight shots fired

Police are investigating a fight that occurred outside of a home after shots were fired early Wednesday.

The fight broke out in the 1500 block of Rocky Fork Road in Putnam County, West Virginia.

Winfield Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident after a shell casing was found in a driveway near a home.

Officers checked the home for any bullets, but did not say whether they found any.

Right now it is unknown how many shots were fired; however, no one was injured.

