Huntington Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday evening.

It happened in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, it happened after two males were in a fight. They were both either cut or stabbed.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating this incident.

