Police investigating car parts thefts in Floyd County

All over Floyd County, drivers have met a rude awakening.

A camera finally caught the thief sawing off a catalytic converter in Floyd County. (Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Some who started up their cars started noticing issues, then realized their catalytic converters had been stolen.

According to Floyd County Sheriff's Office detective Kevin Shepherd, the converters, which are used for controlling emissions in vehicles, have some valuable types of metal, making them an easy target for criminals looking to make some quick cash.

“What we were told, $38 for one converter all the way up to $198 for another converter,” Shepherd said.

“It's a pretty lucrative business for a criminal who wants to make some easy money.”

The thieves were careful to disconnect any cameras in the area, until they missed one.

“They didn't see the cameras on the last theft and the last theft was actually caught on video,” Prestonsburg Police Detective Ross Shurtleff said.

The video also gave investigators a partial plate number to run and with the help of the Kentucky State Police auto theft division, they were able to track down the prime suspect with that number.

Carlos Hoover was arrested on theft charges and a warrant is out for his accomplice, Clayton Shepherd.

Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies have also arrested Shane Spriggs, William Howell and Amanda Howell on similar charges.

“I know that we wouldn't have been able to obtain the evidence required to meet that level standard of criminal charges without the assistance of [Kentucky State Police] and without the information sharing with the sheriff's office,” Shurtleff said.

Floyd County Sheriff's deputies are continuing their own investigation on car parts thefts outside of Prestonsburg and are confident that it may come to a close soon.