Police investigating possible shooting in Charleston

The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man forced his way into an apartment with a gun Monday evening.

Officers say they responded to the apartment at 1311 Renaissance Circle shortly after 10 p.m.

At that time, officers determined that a shot had been fired but that no one had been shot.

Police say the suspect took off before they arrived on scene.

One victim sustained a cut to the left side of his head. He told officers he was sitting in a bedroom when he was struck in the face by the man. He says after the hit he blacked out.

Officers say several people were inside the apartment when the man forced his way inside.

One witness told police he knew the suspect only as "Trap". The suspect was described as about 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with short hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Charleston Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

