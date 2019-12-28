Huntington Police investigating shots fired report

Huntington Police are investigating a report of shots fired at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 20th Street early Saturday morning.

Cabell County dispatchers say the report was made around midnight but it has not been confirmed as a shooting.

Police are searching the scene for evidence and have closed the street at this time. Evidence markers are visible on the street and sidewalk.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt in the incident.

Marshall University Police sent an alert to students about the report and told them to avoid the area.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest details.