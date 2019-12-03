UPDATE | Police investigate shots fired in Charleston

UPDATE 12/3/19 @ 6:50 p.m.

Charleston Police have since cleared the scene of a shots-fired incident Tuesday evening.

Officers were looking for evidence in the area of Main Street and Glenwood Avenue on the West Side. They canvassed a two-block area.

All roads in that area are since reopen.

No one was hurt.

Police are investigating a scene of shots fired in Charleston early Tuesday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say bullet casings were found on Charleston's West Side near Central and Main streets.

Officers are still on scene.

We also have a crew there.

