Police investigating shots fired incident at townhouse

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, multiple shots were fired in the townhouse section of Renaissance Circle early Saturday morning.

When investigators arrived on scene, they say they learned at least three suspects were shooting in the area of Huron Terrace then moved towards the townhouse section of Renaissance Circle.

Police say several vehicles and one of the townhouses were struck with gunfire during the incident.

Investigators say no one was injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.