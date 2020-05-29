Police investigating shots fired incident, shell casings found in alley

Shots rang out Friday afternoon in the 1800 block of 9 1/2 Avenue in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department two individuals were shooting at each other.

Shell casings were collected from the alley but officers say there are no suspects at this time.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Marshall University students were alerted of the shots being fired through Marshall’s automated alert system.




