UPDATE | Shots fired on Charleston's West Side being investigated as a drive-by

UPDATE 1/3/2020 @ 3:45 p.m.

Police have found at least ten bullet casings on the scene of fired shots on Charleston's West Side Friday afternoon.

Officials on scene tell WSAZ a man was on his phone on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and 6th Street when a vehicle passing fired shots at him.

Police say at least two bullets hit the home on the corner of 6th Street and Glenwood Avenue.

A suspect also allegedly fled on foot after firing shots.

There were no injuries involved in this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are on scene investigating shots fired on Charleston's West Side Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say that shots were fired in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

