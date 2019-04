Huntington Police are investigating after a stabbing victim arrived at a crisis center early Sunday morning, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the victim was alert when they knocked on the door of Starlight Crisis Center just after midnight.

Huntington Police tried to find out where the stabbing actually took place, but dispatchers said the victim is not cooperating.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ news app for updates.