Police investigating threat at Hite Saunders Elementary

UPDATE 9/25/19 @ 8:50 a.m.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers says an overnight threat at Hite Saunders Elementary school is not credible.

The threat was discovered overnight.

Parents were notified and there will be a continuous police presence today to calm nerves.

Flowers also says students who did not come to school today because of the threat will be excused.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/25/19

Police are investigating a threat at Hite Saunders Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers says the school received the threat overnight and parents have been notified.

School will go on as scheduled.

Flowers says there will be extra security at the school.