Police investigating two reports of gun violence in Charleston

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting after the victim walked into the hospital early Monday morning. Investigators believe it could be related to a report of shots fired the night before.

A CPD officer was at CAMC General for an unrelated matter when the hospital staff told the officer a gunshot victim walked in. It was just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say Emanuel McCarty, 32, of Charleston, had two gunshot wounds to his legs.

McCarty told investigators he was shot in the area of Lewis Street and Ruffner Avenue. According to the victim, he was walking when he was shot.

The victim says he does not know who shot him, but claims the shooter was in a white vehicle.

"Upon further questioning, McCarty became irate and uncooperative with the investigation," said Charleston Police Lt. Autumn Davis.

Police could not find a crime scene. There were no reports of shots fired in the area where the victim claimed the shooting happened, according to police.

Investigators believe this shooting could be connected to another incident on the West Side the evening before. At about 9 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported that someone shot at her at the Orchard Manor housing complex.

"Upon arrival, officers received information that there had been an unknown male firing a gun at another male," said Davis. However, police could not find any victims or a crime scene.

If you have any information about these cases, call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111. You can also contact police through the department's Facebook page.

