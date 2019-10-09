Police investigating vehicle break-ins and thefts in Point Pleasant

Police officers are investigating several car thefts and break-ins, while also warning neighbors to secure their vehicles and belongings.

Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith said his department has taken multiple reports of recent vehicle break-ins. They happened in the early morning hours of Sunday and Monday.

Veith says three vehicles were stolen in the same area -- the north end of town. Two of those vehicles have been found.

"Please lock your vehicles at night and remove any valuables inside them," warned Veith.

The police chief released a security camera photo of one suspect, but did not identify the man in the picture.

If you have any information about these crimes, call Mason County 911 or the Point Pleasant Police Department at 304-675-1104.