Police looking for escapee

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 23-year-old Phillip Cody Parsons, an escapee from Louisville, Kentucky.

Police say Parsons is approximately 6"2 and weighs about 210 lbs.

He has brown hair, gray eyes, and multiple tattoos:

including a teardrop under his left eye and a spider web on the right side of his neck.

Parsons was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater, and black shoes.

Police say he is believed to be enroute to Staffordsville, Kentucky.

If you have any information on Parsons' whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at (606)-789-3411 or Kentucky State Police at (606)-433-7711.

