Police looking for man who stopped, offered 7th grader ride

A recent incident raised alarm for many parents in Pike County.

Wednesday a young student was waiting for their bus when an older man stopped and asked if they wanted a ride to school.

“It has caused a lot of alarm,” said Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds. “Supposedly an older gentleman stopped in a car and attempted to ask a seventh grader to give them a ride to school.”

The bus showed up moments later and the seventh grader ended up safe, but Edmonds said the motives behind the man in the car are still unknown.

“If it was innocent in what you were doing please come forward, that way we can, you know, put an end to it but if not we're going to continually search until we can find out what was going on so it was an isolated incident, first one we had so it could have been very innocent, it could have been something else,” said Edmonds. “You know, but we're going to take it seriously until we find out what the issue was with it.”

The Pikeville Police Department increased patrols in the area where the incident happened. School officials say they are thankful nothing came of it.

“The student got on the bus and was able to tell authorities,” said Jason Booher, Pikeville High School’s Principal. “Well, the good thing is, is the community was made aware of it quickly.”

Officials say it is important for parents to have the conversation with their kids about what to do in that type of situation.

“You know everyone, no matter where they live, needs to look out for suspicious activity, things that are out of the ordinary,” said Booher.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pikeville Police Department.