UPDATE | Missing girl from Charleston is home safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 7/2/19 @ 11:46 a.m.
The 7-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Charleston has been found safe.
Police say the child returned home just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
ORIGINAL STORY 7/2/19
The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing child.
Police say a 7-year-old girl was last seen in the 1000 block of Main Street.
She had pink beads in her hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue fuzzy pajama pants.
If you have any information, call CPD at 304-348-8111.