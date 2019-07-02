UPDATE | Missing girl from Charleston is home safe

UPDATE 7/2/19 @ 11:46 a.m.

The 7-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Charleston has been found safe.

Police say the child returned home just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/2/19

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing child.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was last seen in the 1000 block of Main Street.

She had pink beads in her hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue fuzzy pajama pants.

If you have any information, call CPD at 304-348-8111.