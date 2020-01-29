Police looking for pair accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cell phones

The Charleston Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cell phones.

Officers say the theft took place at Sam's Club along Mountaineer Boulevard.

A woman and a man were seen cutting off the lock of a cage that held the store's stock of cell phones.

Officers say the pair took off in what appeared to be a white Dodge van.

As police work to identify the individuals, they are asking for any information from the public that may help.

