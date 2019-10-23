Police looking for suspect after robbery attempts in Charleston

A man is being sought after following several robbery attempts in Charleston Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Autumn Davis of the Charleston Police Department, a male suspect entered Sacred Heart Episcopal Church but it is unsure if anything was stolen.

He later entered an apartment on Morris Street and talked to a terminally ill elderly resident, claiming to be the maintenance man for the complex. He said that she needed to check her bathroom sink. When she did not, he left.

The suspect went to Agsten Manor where he entered an unlocked apartment, waking an elderly male resident and claiming to be the complex's maintenance man. He convinced the resident to undress and take a shower, and when the resident did, the suspect stole money from his wallet and left.

The suspect was seen leaving Agsten Manor in a navy blue Kia Optima with an Ohio license plate reading HKQ3760. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480.