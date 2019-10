Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing early Saturday afternoon in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened after 1:00 on the 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says a conflict lead to one person to be cut with an unknown object.

Dial says the victim was treated for minor injuries.

