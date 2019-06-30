Police officer cited after crash

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A Jackson, Ohio police officer has been cited after crashing with another car Saturday afternoon.
Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say Jackson PD Officer James Kight was responding to a call when he came up to the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street.
That's when Troopers say the cruiser was hit by a Ford Ranger going through the intersection.
Troopers tell WSAZ, witnesses at the scene say the Ranger was going through a green light when the cruiser approached the intersection on a red light. The witness said the lights were on the cruiser, but only heard a short siren tone as the officer drove around a car to turn.
The cruiser's dash cam footage was reviewed and Officer Kight was cited for failure to stop at a traffic signal displaying a red light.
Both cars had to be towed but no one was hurt.