Police officer cited after crash

A Jackson, Ohio police officer has been cited after crashing with another car Saturday afternoon.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say Jackson PD Officer James Kight was responding to a call when he came up to the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street.

That's when Troopers say the cruiser was hit by a Ford Ranger going through the intersection.

Troopers tell WSAZ, witnesses at the scene say the Ranger was going through a green light when the cruiser approached the intersection on a red light. The witness said the lights were on the cruiser, but only heard a short siren tone as the officer drove around a car to turn.

The cruiser's dash cam footage was reviewed and Officer Kight was cited for failure to stop at a traffic signal displaying a red light.

Both cars had to be towed but no one was hurt.