UPDATE | Investigation underway in Charleston shooting

UPDATE 10/2/19 @ 5:50 p.m.

The investigation of a Charleston shooting is still underway, according to Charleston Police.

Charleston Police say they are searching for bullet casings in the area. They were able to find some of the victim's clothes a block away.

The victim, a male, was shot in the arm and in the side. He was coherent and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

UPDATE 10/2/19 @ 5:10 p.m.

One patient has been transported to the hospital in a Charleston shooting.

Officials tell WSAZ the investigation is underway. There is no clear suspect at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/2/19 @ 4:45 p.m.

Police are on scene of a shooting in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston.

One patient is currently being treated.

There are no suspects at this time.

