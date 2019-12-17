UPDATE | Murder trial underway in Cabell County

UPDATE 12/17/19 @ 2:55 p.m.

A murder trial is underway for a man already serving a sentence of 15 years to life for other crimes.

Joshua Plante is charged with murder in the death of Morrell Paschell. Police say Paschell was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Guyandotte area of Huntington. The incident happened in 2016.

The trial started Monday in Cabell County. Prosecutors are expected to call their last witness Wednesday.

Plante was previously convicted of three felonies, so he was automatically sentenced to 15 years to life under West Virginia's three-strike rule.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

It was three strikes and you're out for a man charged in a murder.

Joshua Plante had already been sentenced to one to 15 years for a drug charge, but under West Virginia's third strike rule he automatically gets 15 years to life.

Plante has a drug and weapons conviction already.

He still has a murder charge pending in the death of Morrell Paschell, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in 2016 in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.

To be considered for the three-strike rule, you must be convicted on three felonies.

A man charged in connection with the 2016 murder of a man in Huntington was found guilty by a jury of a drug charge.

Joshua Plante was convicted Tuesday of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Plante also is charged in the June 2016 murder of Morrell Paschell, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Guyandotte area. Investigators say Plante had drugs on him at the time of the murder arrest.

According to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Tuesday's guilty verdict resulted in Plante's third felony conviction.

Prosecutors are pushing for Plante to serve a life sentence under West Virginia's three-strike rule. Sentencing is set at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

The trial is underway for a man charged in a murder case of Huntington.

Joshua Plante is charged in the June 2016 murder of Morrell Paschell, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Guyandotte area.

Investigators say Plante had drugs on him at the time of the murder arrest, so he was also indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

On Monday, Plante's trial on the drug charge got underway.

Three witnesses were called to the stand by the prosecution on Monday, according to Judge Paul Farrell's office.

According to the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney's office, a guilty verdict would result in Plante's third felony conviction. He could then face a sentence of up to life in prison.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man has been indicted in the murder of a man last June in Huntington, according to court records from Cabell County.

Joshua Plante is charged in the murder of Morrell Paschell, who was found dead June, 19, 2016, in a Guyandotte-area home. Paschell suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Plante also was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Shaina Plante, another defendant, also faces a possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charge.

A Cabell County grand jury handed up the indictments.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police testified that surveillance video and clothing link Joshua Plante to the death of Morrell Paschell, which includes the only pair of a specific shoe model sold in town.

The magistrate found Thursday that there was probable cause to send the murder charge to a grand jury.

HPD Det. Dakota Dishman laid out the evidence to the court. Much of it relied on surveillance footage, along with the victim's girlfriend identifying the suspect.

As we’ve already reported, police have said that it was a domestic dispute. Paschell's body was found inside Elizabeth Bolton’s Guyandotte apartment June 19. Initially, his death was thought to be a suicide.

Police testified that Paschell was shot through the head with the bullet lodged in his neck. But a gun nearby didn't match.

Surveillance video showed a man with a hooded jacket and distinctive shoes going into the apartment about five hours earlier. He left three minutes later.

When Bolton saw the tape the next day, the detective said she gasped and said that's Josh.

Dishman said Plante dated Bolton for about 2-3 weeks in between dating Paschell. She had already told police that the men had two brief run-ins earlier. Once, she warned Plante that he may have to fight Paschell.

"I hope you don't see Mr. Paschell out because you may have to fight him,” Det. Dishman said that Bolton told him. “She stated that [Plante] said, he would not fight [Paschell], he would just as soon shoot him."

Police said the shoes Plante was wearing were bought by Paschell within the last month and the only ones ever sold at the Huntington Foot Locker. She told police she gave them to Plante about two weeks before the shooting.

Investigators also found surveillance video at Marcum Terrace from where Plante lived. Police found video of Plante’s car making a quick stop just minutes after video of the man at the Guyandotte apartment.

Bolton faces her own legal issues. She's on probation for a robbery charge and not supposed to be around a convicted felon.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Huntington man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a home in Guyandotte Sunday afternoon.

Joshua Dwayne Plante, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon. He was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, but has since been charged with first and second degree murder in connection with Sunday's shooting death of Morrell Deshawn Paschell.

Paschell was found dead in his home in the 200 block of 5th Avenue.

"It appears to be related to a domestic situation as best we can tell," Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said when asked about a motive.

The criminal complaint says the victim's girlfriend had recently been dating the suspect, and she had broken off the relationship with Plante and had begun to date Paschell again.

Officers also executed search warrants at a residence in the 300 block of West 7th Avenue, near the location where Plante was arrested, as well as at a residence in the 300 block of Olive Street.

Plante appeared before a Cabell County Magistrate Monday night.

HIs bond on the drug charge was set at $100,000 cash only. Bond for the murder charge has not been set yet.

"We feel confident we have the suspect involved in that case in custody," Ciccarelli said.

In a separate case, Plante's sister Shaina Plante was arrested Monday and arraigned on drug charges.

Police say the murder investigation against Joshua Plante led them to discover heroin and three guns in Shaina Plante's home at Marcum Terrace.

Shaina Plante is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. That charge is not connected to the murder charges her brother faces.

Keep clicking on WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest on this story.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police say they are in the process of charging a man with murder.

Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells WSAZ they picked up Josh Plant Monday afternoon and charged him with possession with intent to deliver.

Ciccarelli says officers are in the process of getting a warrant to charge Plant with murder.

Ciccarelli says this is in connection with the murder of Morrell Deshawn Paschell, 21, of Huntington.

Police say he was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a house in the 200 block of 5th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police say the investigation led them to a home on West 7th Avenue and West 4th Street. Plant walked out of the home and was arrested without incident, Chief Ciccarelli says.

A swat team had the home surrounded Monday afternoon.

Part of 7th Avenue remains blocked off in front of the house as police continue to work the scene.

No other information has been released.

Keep clicking on WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest on this story.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police have released the name of the man found dead in a home in the Guyandotte section of Huntington on Sunday.

Police say Morrell Deshawn Paschell, 21, of Huntington, died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were called to the house in the 200 block of 5th Avenue about 1 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a dead person. They say Paschell lived at the address.

Police said Sunday they were investigating the case as a possible homicide. Monday they did say the case is best described as a "death investigation."

Police did say they are still seeking information regarding Paschell’s death.

The victim’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Keep clicking on WSAZ mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police are on scene of a possible homicide at a home in the 200 block of Richmond Street.

Huntington Police tell WSAZ that right now, the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are still on scene.

Keep clicking WSAZ Mobile and wsaz.com for the latest on this developing story.