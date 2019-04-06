UPDATE | Police arrest robbery suspect

UPDATE 4/6/19 @11:01 p.m.

The Ashland Police Department have arrested a suspect to a robbery Friday morning.

The Ashland Police Department say they have arrested Danny P. Chaffin in connection with a robbery at the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union on Carter Avenue Friday.

They say Chaffin was spotted by an officer in the 2000 block of Winchester avenue and was then arrested by a team of officers.

Chaffin was transported to jail without further incident.

Police say he is charged with robbery along with some outstanding warrants.

Chaffin was previously arrested in 2011 for robbing Community Trust Bank in Ashland.

UPDATE 4/6/19 @ 12:08 a.m.

The Ashland Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect to a robbery Friday morning.

Investigators released images of a man that say robbed Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union on Carter Avenue.

Few details about the incident have been released.

If you are able to identify him, or have any information on the incident, contact APD at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com 606-329-1771, reference case number 19-6696.

Police are still on the scene of a robbery at a credit union in Ashland, Kentucky.

It happened Friday at Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union. That's on Carter Avenue, near the intersection at 23rd Street.

It happened around 9 a.m. Friday. Several police cars have been on the scene all morning long.

At this point, we know few details including how much money was taken, a description of the robber or robbers, as well as a getaway vehicle.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.