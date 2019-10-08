UPDATE | One person injured after Huntington shooting

UPDATE 10/8/19 @ 3 p.m.

One person is injured after a shooting in Huntington Tuesday afternoon.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says officers responded to calls about a gunshot and found one victim. It's unclear how serious the injuries are.

It happened in the 300 block of Rotary Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police did a sweep at the house and found drugs inside. Dial says multiple people are in custody, but there's no word on charges yet.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact the Huntington Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/8/19

