Police presence planned at middle school after potential threat

Police are preparing to have a heavier presence at Hurricane Middle School on Friday after a potential threat was found on a bathroom door.

According to an automated message from Superintendent John Hudson, the threat was reported to the school's administration Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Hudson says Hurricane Police were called immediately to investigate the potential threat. West Virginia State Police are also helping with the investigation.

Hudson says they don't believe students and teachers at the school are in danger.

Hudson says Putnam County takes all threats seriously. As a precaution, the county asked for police to be at the school to make sure everyone feels safe.

The school will have regular classes on Friday.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards released the following statement on his Facebook page:

“The threat that occurred today has been handled. The Hurricane Police Department, the HMS staff and the Putnam County Board of Education worked together to swiftly find the culprit. The person that made the threat has been identified and is currently being dealt with by the school system and the court system. Even though the person has been identified, there will still be extra law enforcement present at HMS tomorrow. No questions will be answered as this is a law enforcement issue.”

