Police raid homes near Marshall to deter drug activity before school starts

Marshall University Police teamed up with Huntington Police Thursday to make sure student housing near the university was clear of drugs before the start of the school year.

The officers carried out the first raid Thursday morning in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue where they found heroin and marijuana. Police arrested one person on drug charges at that location.

There was a second bust in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue. Police detained two men there, but it's unclear if any drugs were found and if the men are facing charges.

Names have not been released yet.

