UPDATE | Woman arrested after Nitro pursuit; name released

UPDATE 4/5/19 @ 4:55 p.m.

The name of a woman arrested Friday morning after a pursuit in Nitro has been released by the Nitro Police Department.

Robin Marie Ward, 39, of St. Albans, faces numerous charges, including fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing personal injury, fleeing DUI, forgery and uttering and identity theft.

Police say a woman tried to commit a crime at a credit union, but when police showed up, she led them on a chase.

We're told a woman tried to cash a forged check at Peoples Federal Credit Union in Nitro.

The bank called the police and a nearby officer stopped by. That's when police say the woman took off in a vehicle. A man was in the passenger seat, according to investigators.

The woman eventually crashed when she swerved off the road near the Nitro Pilot Travel Center.

No names have been released yet.

