Police respond to 'critical incident' at MillerCoors

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

Officials reported a potential active shooter at a MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee, Wis. on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter.

The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of car.

