Police respond to reports of shots fired on the WVU campus

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University police have responded to a report of shots fired at the campus.
The incident took place around 4 a.m. Friday morning. Students and residents were asked to seek shelter and avoid the area after the reports were made. It was about an hour after the reported shooting that officers announced that it was safe to resume normal activities.
Police are still investigating the reports.
