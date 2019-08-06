UPDATE | Man arrested in Charleston shooting; one injured

UPDATE 8/6/19 @ 10:20 p.m.

A man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a shooting in the 200 block of Capitol Street, Charleston Police say.

The suspect is identified as DeWhyte Michael Washington, 25. It is unknown at this time what charges he faces.

Police say the victim was shot in the thigh area and is stable. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting in the 200 block of Capitol Street, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 8:45 p.m.

Police on the scene say nine shots were fired, and at least one person was shot. The extent of that person's injuries is unknown at this time.

Additional details are also unavailable.

