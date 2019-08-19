Police round up suspects in pig pursuit

Charleston Police officers started their week with an unusual type of chase: a pig pursuit.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the pigs were roaming the area for a few days before their capture. The department took a call Monday morning about the animals wandering in the 700 block of South Park Road.

A humane officer tried to catch the pigs, but needed assistance from police.

Sgt. Jason Webb arrived on scene and used a dog catch pole. Police captured the mother and a smaller pig.

Investigators are still trying to find who the pigs belong to. Until then, a family in Clay County will adopt them. That's where officers are taking the pigs Monday afternoon.

The department wrote on Facebook, "How’s your Monday going?" They also addressed the irony of the situation, "Just to take away the low hanging...I get the pig catching a pig thing is ironic."